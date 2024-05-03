Ubisoft has announced the release date of its free-to-play cooperative first-person shooter XDefiant. The game will be released on PC via Ubisoft Connect, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on May 21.

We would like to remind you that this will also be the first major game from Ubisoft to get Ukrainian localization.

At release, the game will have the same content as during server testing. Namely, 5 factions – Echelon, Phantoms, Cleaners, Libertad, and Dedsec – that will need to be unlocked or bought.

XDefiant will also have 14 maps at the release: Arena, Attica Heights, Dumbo, Echelon HQ, Emporium, Liberty, Mayday, Meltdown, Midway, Nudleplex, Pueblito, Showtime, Time Square, and Zoo.

The game will also feature 24 weapons and 44 add-ons.

The available game modes will include Domination, Hot Shot, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control.

In addition, the release will feature a 4-on-4 training ranked mode that will support Domination, Occupy, Escrot, and Zone Control.

For the first six weeks, XDefiant will be in the “pre-season” state, after which the first season will be released around the beginning of July, adding a new Ruby faction, 3 new weapons, 3 maps, and a battle pass.

In total, there will be 4 seasons in the first year, with 4 factions, 12 weapons, and 12 maps added to the game.