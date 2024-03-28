The first photos of the Presto machine for updating boxed iPhones have appeared online. This shared by the French publication iGeneration.

The machine uses NFC technology to transmit operating system updates to the iPhone in the box.

The Presto itself looks like a cabinet with two shelves that can hold 6 devices at once. It takes about 20 seconds to install a device on the shelf, and then another 15-30 minutes to update iOS.

Such a machine is necessary to ensure that users have an iPhone fully updated to the most current version of iOS right out of the box. According to Apple, this can save device owners about 20 minutes when setting up their smartphone for the first time.

The first information about the new machine was revealed back in October. Now it is expected that Presto will start appearing in the Apple Store in the US in April.