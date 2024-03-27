Samsung has refused to produce displays for the new iPhone SE, according to a new supply chain report, writes 9to5Mac.

The reason for the rejection was reportedly that Samsung and Apple could not agree on a price. Apple offered $25, while the previous offer was $30.

Instead, the Chinese company BOE will now be responsible for the production of displays for the upcoming iPhone, which was the only company to receive the contract.

Another Chinese company, Tianma, was among the other possible options for replacement, but, according to the report, Apple was dissatisfied with the quality of the product.

We would also like to remind you that recently the first renders of the iPhone SE appeared on the web, which will use the platform from the iPhone 14, but only one camera at the back.