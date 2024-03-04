The first renders of the allegedly 4th version of the budget version of Apple’s iPhone SE smartphones have appeared online. The new smartphone will have an iPhone 14 design and only one camera on the back, reports 91mobiles.

Among other things, the renders show that the smartphone no longer has the button below the screen that was on the 2022 model. Instead, the usual notch on top for the front camera has been added, and thus Face ID support.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

There is also no sound switch and it is not entirely clear how realistic these renders are. If they are true, then why did the company decide to abandon the physical switch in the new model?

The smartphone is also expected to get an action button, which first appeared on the Apple Watch Ultra.

It is reported that the company may also ditch Lightning on the SE in favor of Type-C, as in the iPhone 15 models.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The camera sensor looks a bit larger than the 2022 model, but there are no details yet on what kind of camera the new iPhone SE will have. Among other things, we only know that the smartphone will have an OLED screen.