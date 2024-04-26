Not so long ago, Samsung introduced a set of AI-based features Galaxy AI in One UI 6.1, and now the company plans to add an AI video feature. This was reported by Android Authority.

An ICE UNIVERSE insider said that Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6, which will be presented in July this year, will be released with the updated One UI 6.1.1 operating system.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip6 was released in early July, and the software department’s manpower is developing One UI 6.1.1. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 25, 2024

One of the key innovations in 6.1.1 will be an AI-powered video feature. It is not yet known how this functionality will be implemented. One possible option is something similar to OpenAI’s Sora.

The key functional innovation of One UI 6.1.1 will be video AI. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 25, 2024

However, a more likely implementation may be a function for video editing using artificial intelligence. However, we will potentially see what exactly it could be at the presentation on July 10.