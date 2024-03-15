The beginning of spring also means new game sales, which have already started on Steam and Epic Games Store.

The Steam sale will last until 19:00 on March 21. During this time, users will have access to many games with great discounts, including many new projects.

For example, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can now be purchased with a 55% discount, the game will cost you ₴764, and the previous installment, Fallen Order, will cost only ₴119. Among other things, there are discounts on Far Cry, The Witcher, Resident Evil, and many other franchises.

The sale will last a little longer on Epic Games Store, until March 28. During this time, you can buy Alan Wake 2 for ₴990 with a 20% discount, and the recent Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for ₴911.

EA SPORTS FC 24, the first sports simulator from Electronic Arts after the completion of the agreement with FIFA, can be purchased for only ₴340. Also, for each purchase at EGS, you will receive a 10% cashback that can be used for even greater savings.