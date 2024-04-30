Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard gave an extensive interview with Kinda Funny Games and said that Starfield Shattered Space will be released this fall, XboxEra writes.

Shattered Space is included in the Starfield Deluxe Edition and is rumored to focus on the elusive Va’ruun house.

Todd Howard also shared that an update for the game will be announced soon. According to the developer, it will improve the mechanics of ship building in the game.

Probably the biggest advantage of Bethesda games is The Creation Kit, which has not been announced yet. Its appearance will greatly simplify the creation of mods for fans and make them possible on the Xbox console.