Ukrainian studio Graverobber Foundation has released its next dungeon crawler on Steam. The game called Dragon Ruins is a micro-project, the basic version of which was created during Dungeon Crawler Jam 2024.

Dragon Ruins offers to gather a party of 4 heroes of 8 different classes and go to explore the dungeons of dragons. The game’s graphics are a traditional combination of wireframe environments with pixel art.

The studio’s previous project, also a dungeon crawler Demon Lord Reincarnation, was released in July 2023 and received mostly positive reviews (Steam rating 72/100 out of 84 reviews).

On the occasion of the release, Dragon Ruins is offered with a 10% discount for 111 UAH. The game has no Ukrainian localization, only English.