The publication continues below the advertisement

Motorola has unveiled new budget smartphones Moto G Power 5G and Moto G 5G 2024, The Verge writes. Both models will finally have NFC and they come with leatherette backs.

The smartphones will also have a microSD card slot and a built-in headphone jack, convenient features that most manufacturers abandoned years ago.

The G Power 5G also includes wireless charging for the first time. The price of Moto G 5G in the United States starts at $199, and Moto G Power 5G starts at $299.

The more expensive Moto G Power features a 6.7-inch 1080p LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It uses a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset with 8 GB of RAM, and there are only two rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera with optical stabilization and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus for macro.

G Power supports wired charging up to 30W, although you will need to purchase a separate charger to achieve this speed. Wireless charging is supported up to 15W.

Both smartphones will have a 5,000 mAh battery.

The cheaper Moto G 5G will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset with 4 GB of RAM and a 6.6-inch LCD display with 720p resolution, also with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The cameras are 50-megapixel and 2-megapixel for macro. Wired charging is 18 W.