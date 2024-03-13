Neil Young returns to Spotify after boycotting the platform for more than two years. This was reported by Engadget with reference to the rock veteran.

The musician left the streaming platform after it refused to remove Joe Rogan’s podcasts with misinformation about vaccines. Neil Young has demanded that his songs be removed from the service, as this is the only way he can protest against the false information about the COVID-19 vaccine spread by the podcaster.

Apparently, the service’s management calculated the financial profit from both “performers” and sided with Joe Rogan. Spotify agreed to Neil Young’s request to remove the songs. Later, the rock legend was joined by other musicians, authors, and podcast hosts. Eventually, Spotify’s management published new rules for content creators to regulate statements about vaccination.

In addition, podcasts mentioning COVID-19 were labeled with a special tag and placed in a special section. They collected information about vaccination based on evidence-based medicine.

Now Neil Young is back on Spotify and explains his decision by saying that Joe Rogan’s podcast is no longer exclusive to Spotify.