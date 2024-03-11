Deviation Games, a studio founded in 2021 by former Call of Duty developers Jason Blundell and Dave Anthony, is closing. This was reported on LinkedIn by Kriste Stull, Head of Human Resources and Operations.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Deviation Games. I want to express my deepest gratitude to our entire team. Thank you for all your hard work, dedication, and contributions to Deviation; I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with each and every one of you,” Kriste wrote.

She also said that the studio will hold an event at which other companies will be able to hire former employees.

In 2021, Deviation Games signed an agreement with PlayStation, under which the studio was to create a new original AAA shooter. No details about this project have since emerged, and the studio was unable to release any games before closing.