Following the closure of three studios, Microsoft Gaming’s management continues to have doubts about the future strategy of the gaming business and whether to add Call of Duty, one of the largest franchises in the company’s ownership, to Game Pass.

According to Tom Waren’s report from The Verge on the situation at Microsoft, the company’s executives have been debating whether it would be appropriate to add CoD games to Game Pass for quite some time.

One of the key concerns of the management is that the addition of CoD to Game Pass will have a significant impact on the earnings of the games in the series, which are among the best-selling games every year. Selling the game separately is likely to bring the company more revenue, but will not help the development of Game Pass and Xbox sales.

On the other hand, the company is also considering raising the price of Game Pass Ultimate, which could theoretically cover the lost revenue from selling individual copies of the game.

The company has also previously noted that it is not going to make CoD an Xbox exclusive, so PlayStation owners and Steam users will still pay full price for future games in the franchise.

In any case, there is no final decision yet, although it is surprising given that CoD is the largest series that Microsoft acquired from the purchase of Activision Blizzard, and such a decision should have been made faster.