Bungie has announced a month of free access to its multiplayer shooter Destiny 2 along with three add-ons, namely Shadowkeep, Beyond Light and The Witch Queen.

The offer is valid until June 3 on all platforms, and PlayStation players have the opportunity to add a fourth expansion pack, Lightfall, which Sony is giving away this month for free to all PS Plus subscribers.

In addition to the add-ons, Bungie has also made available all the seasonal content of Destiny 2 of the sixth year: Season of Defiance, Season of the Deep, Season of the Witch, and Season of the Wish, and all players will keep all the weapons and equipment they have earned after the offer expires.