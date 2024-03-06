The European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) will require manufacturers to add fewer screens for basic functions in their cars if they want to get a higher safety rating, writes The Verge.

“The overuse of touchscreens is an industry-wide problem, with almost every vehicle-maker moving key controls onto central touchscreens, obliging drivers to take their eyes off the road and raising the risk of distraction crashes,” said Matthew Avery, director of strategic development at Euro NCAP.

The new rules will come into force in January 2026. As part of these changes, car manufacturers who want to achieve a 5-star safety rating for their vehicles will have to use fewer touchscreens for basic functions, such as turning on turn signals or wipers.

Although NCAP ratings are not mandatory, they have a lot of support from the European government, and leading companies like BMW, Volkswagen, and Tesla use them in their sales. Underestimating this rating can have a bad impact on reputation, so new changes in the assessment will also be taken into account.