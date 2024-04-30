The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, does not rule out the possibility of a ban on TikTok in the European Union. She said this during a debate in Maastricht (Netherlands), which was attended by leading party candidates for the 2024 elections, Politico reports.

“It is not excluded,” she said after the moderator mentioned that the platform would be banned in the United States if the Chinese company ByteDance did not sell the social network.

At the same time, she emphasized that the European Commission was “the very first institution worldwide to ban TikTok on our corporate phones.”

“We know exactly the danger of TikTok,” Ursula von der Leyen added.

Recently, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law that will ban TikTok in the United States if ByteDance does not sell the platform within a year. The document was previously supported by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Soon after, informed sources said that ByteDance would rather choose the option of shutting down TikTok in the United States than sell the platform if it exhausted all legal methods to fight the US legislation banning the social network in the country.