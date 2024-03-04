Apple is preparing to update its product line with new MacBook Air laptops, iPad tablets, Apple Pencil stylus and Magic Keyboard, opting for a quiet release without a traditional presentation, Bloomberg reports.

In the coming weeks, updated iPad Pro models will be introduced, including a new iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display, as well as updated accessories designed specifically for these tablets. The Mac lineup will also include 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, each of which will be equipped with the latest Apple M3 chip. These products are currently in production, and Apple’s marketing team is preparing for their imminent announcement.

Upcoming innovations include the first major update to the iPad Pro in almost six years, the first iPad with an OLED display, and an increase in the iPad Air screen size to 12.9 inches. In addition, the Magic Keyboard will get a new design for the first time. Normally, such significant updates could be demonstrated at a large event, but Apple decided to introduce these products on its website, complemented by videos and marketing initiatives.

The new devices will appear on the market around March or April. After this release, the focus will be on Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is expected to showcase the company’s generative AI developments and possibly the largest iOS update to date.