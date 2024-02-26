Apple is working on a new look for iOS 18, which should appear this year. The visual update should make the system more similar to visionOS with Apple Vision Pro, writes Techradar.

The previous major visual update iOS received was in iOS 7, released back in 2013, when it abandoned the imitation of real surfaces in application icons (skeuomorphism).

iOS 6 on the left and iOS 7 on the right

New versions of iOS are usually introduced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. So, relatively soon, we will be able to look at the new design of the most popular smartphone of 2023.

It is also reported that macOS is to receive a redesign, but not before 2025 or even 2026.