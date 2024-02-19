The film 20 Days in Mariupol won a BAFTA award. Mstyslav Chernov’s film won in the Best Documentary category. This is stated on the official BAFTA website.

The British Academy of Television and Film Awards ceremony took place on February 18.

20 Days in Mariupol also competed for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination. But the winner here was The Zone of Interest.

Recently, 20 Days in Mariupol was nominated for an Academy Award. The film will compete for the title of the best in the feature documentary category.

The film 20 Days in Mariupol is based on footage shot at the beginning of the full-scale war, when the Russian occupiers besieged the city.