Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the sci-fi movie Atlas. The action movie will premiere on May 24.

“Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it,” reads the description to the movie.

The cast of the film includes: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown.