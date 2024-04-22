Actor Ryan Reynolds has released a trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he stars alongside Hugh Jackman. The long-awaited film is due to be released in Ukraine on July 25, 2024.

“They found the guy who killed Bambi’s mom,” the actor wrote in his usual joking style.

Trailer in Ukrainian:

Trailer in English:

As a reminder, the teaser of the movie from Marvel Studios was presented on February 12 this year. The video garnered 365 million views in 24 hours and became the most popular trailer in history.

Given the cool video sequences, it is likely that the new video will surpass the previous record.