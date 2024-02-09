KOLO is raffling off a customized chrome PS5 and Dualsense gamepad for a donation to buy FPV drones for the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade near Avdiivka. This was reported by the foundation.

Volunteers claim that this is the only chrome-plated PS5 in the world. It was made specifically for the Defense of the Frontier collection, and anyone can compete for it.

“The conditions of the giveaway are very simple – you just need to donate at least UAH 100. Every UAH 100 is 1 chance to win, and the bigger the donation, the more chances you have to put a shiny console at home,” the foundation said in a statement.

The giveaway will take place on February 14 using the service random.org, and its results will be announced on KOLO’s social media. You can donate either on the KOLO website or through the official monobank collection.

This is not the first such giveaway from KOLO and the 110th Brigade. Earlier, they raffled off a Dualshock gamepad for PS4, the body of which was made from a melted shell from a 152 mm artillery shell.

Also, a Dualsense PS5 gamepad in a case made of melted 12.7 mm shells from a Browning M2 heavy machine gun was raffled off. Thanks to these gamepads, UAH 1.5 million was raised for FPV for the 110th Brigade.