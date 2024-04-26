GSC Game World presented a new trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The trailer is titled “This is not a paradise”. The video contains cutscenes and an overview of the locations that give a small idea of the game’s plot and atmosphere.

The trailer features Ukrainian voice acting, which will be available for selection along with English.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S on September 5, 2024. From day one, the game will be available on Game Pass, and pre-orders are open on the official site, as well as on Steam and GOG.