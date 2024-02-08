The authors of the fantastic narrative puzzle game Cognition Method, mostly Ukrainian developers working for large foreign game studios, announced the start of the game’s alpha test on the G.Round platform.

G.Round is a moderator platform between indie developers and players who want to take part in alpha or beta testing of new projects to get to know the games and help their authors. Anyone can register on G.Round and get access to current testing programs.

The Alpha test of Cognition Method on G.Round will take place from February 8 to March 7, 2024. And in April 2024, the authors are planning a beta test on Steam.

As a reminder, Cognition Method is a first-person puzzle game whose authors were inspired by such classic science fiction books/movies as 2001: A Space Odyssey and Solaris. The game takes place in the bizarre world of Cube, a mysterious artifact found in space, where your own mind builds a maze that you have to escape from.