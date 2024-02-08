In Norway, considered a paradise for electric vehicles, 5122 cars were registered in January 2024, of which 4717 were fully electric, accounting for 92.1% of all registrations, writes CleanTechnica.

The most popular car remains the Tesla Model Y, which once again took first place in the model ranking with 962 new registrations, ahead of the Hyundai Kona (282) and Nissan Leaf (263).

Compared to January 2023, the increase in electric vehicle registrations was 281%. It is also worth noting here that January is one of the weakest months in terms of the number of registrations.

In 2023, March was the largest month for registrations in Norway. Then 19366 cars were purchased, of which 16811 were electric. In total, 104590 electric cars and 10169 hybrids were registered in Norway in 2023, which is 82.4% of all cars.