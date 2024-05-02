At the ongoing Chinese auto show, Nissan has spoken about its upcoming models, which are still only in the form of concepts. Interestingly, two of the four new models are sedans that successfully resist the crossover fashion. However, we can’t do without crossovers – the other two concepts are just that.

But let’s start with the sedans. The Nissan Epoch concept car embodies the idea of a prestigious large electric car for the city, with a virtual assistant and artificial intelligence functions. The Nissan Evo concept is designed for fans of long journeys, so this sedan is not promised an electric drive, but a hybrid powertrain.

Next up is the Nissan Epic concept car, which hints at a future midsize crossover, featuring all-electric drive and advanced autopilot. Finally, the last novelty is the Nissan Era concept, which was again created with long-distance travel in mind, but this time off-road: an e-4ORCE all-wheel drive hybrid, air suspension, and off-road tires.

All four concepts will be produced at a joint plant with the local Chinese company Dongfeng and should become production models by 2026.