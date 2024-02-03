Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is off to a great start. Since its release on January 26, the game has sold 1 million copies, the best start in the series.

To celebrate the game’s success, SEGA is preparing a set of in-game T-shirts. The company promised to tell more about the award later.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth 1 Million Units Shipped Globally Celebration. To show our appreciation and commemorate this occasion we're preparing a free in-game Celebratory T-Shirt Set! We'll share timing and other details as soon as we can. Thank you!

Infinite Wealth has the biggest start for any game in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series. For comparison, the most successful title in the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, has sold 1.8 million copies since January 2020.

As of April last year, 21.3 million copies had been sold across all parts of the series. At that time, only a few games had sold more than a million copies – Yakuza 0, 6, and 7, Judgment, and the original Yakuza 1.