Which desktop processors are most often chosen by users in Ukraine? To answer this question, we analyzed the relevant CPU ratings on local price aggregators and large online platforms. The overall results are quite expected, so the top ten most popular chips for desktop systems include models with a good price/performance ratio, as well as processors with unique technical options that demanding customers are willing to pay extra for. Well, let’s see which models are in the spring “top 10”.

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600/5600X

The entry-level 6-core models of the Vermeer family for Socket AM4 remain very popular among users who prefer rational purchases. The junior model has a frequency formula of 3.5/4.4 GHz, and the senior model has a frequency formula of 3.7/4.6 GHz. Both use computing cores with Zen 3 architecture and are equipped with 32 MB of L3. The difference of 200 MHz is not so fundamental in terms of performance, but the current price difference of ~$10-15 does not stop those who do not want to get a slightly more powerful model.

The Ryzen 5 5600/5600X are generally great options for basic gaming PCs, or even a step up in class. The capabilities of six-core processors are still usually enough for even the most demanding projects. Therefore, within configurations of this level, these models will not be a weak link.

2. AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Despite the fact that the Ryzen 5 3600 processor was introduced back in 2019, this model is still very relevant. Moreover, it is now one of the most popular CPUs on the market. This is not surprising given that Ryzen 5 3600 is the most affordable 6-core processor for the Socket AM4 platform. At the time of the announcement, Ryzen 5 3600 was a mid-range chip, but later, after a significant reduction in the initial price, this model attracted the attention of users who prefer affordable solutions. With a current retail price of 3400 UAH (~$85), the processor offers an excellent price/performance ratio.

The Ryzen 5 3600 has six computing cores with Zen 2 architecture and supports SMT multithreading technology, allowing up to 12 data streams to be processed simultaneously. The chip has a frequency formula of 3.6/4.2 GHz and is equipped with 32 MB of third-level cache. It is also worth noting the support of PCI-E 4.0 bus, which is a desirable option when using PCI-E x8 graphics cards in the system.

3. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F

The base chip for Socket AM5 is in great demand among users who have decided to build their systems on AMD’s new desktop platform. With the introduction of Ryzen 5 7600F, those who want to join the progressive AM5 have the opportunity to purchase a suitable processor for less than $200. The chip has a functional formula of 6/12 and a frequency formula of 3.7/5.0 GHz. Thanks to the transition to the Zen 4 architecture and a significantly increased operating frequency, Ryzen 5 7600F is significantly more productive than its 6-core predecessors. The power of this CPU is usually already enough for optimal gaming configurations.

It is worth reminding you that the presence of the “F” index in the processor model name indicates that this chip also has integrated graphics disabled. If the presence of an iGPU is fundamentally important, then in this price category you should look towards Ryzen 5 7600. Initially, the difference in cost between the models was quite noticeable, but the current difference of ~$10 increases interest in the older modification. In addition to the activated graphics, it also offers an additional +100 MHz to the operating frequencies (3.8/5.1 GHz).

4. Intel Core i5-12400F

It seems that Intel has begun to use the opponent’s tactics more actively, significantly reducing the price of certain models of processors of previous generations. And this technique gives good results. At least, it certainly guarantees an increase in demand for these CPUs. A striking example here is the Core i5-12400F. The most affordable 6-core chip for LGA1700 according to online ratings is now among the five most popular models. The 6/12 functional formula with Golden Cove architecture, 2.5/4.4 GHz operating frequencies, and 18 MB L3 allow the processor to demonstrate quite convincing results in various tasks.

The current retail price of the Core i5-12400F is ~$140, so it is indeed the most affordable model with computing cores. By the way, the Alder lake chips were the first Intel processors with a hybrid architecture that includes both performance (P-Cores) and energy-efficient cores (E-Cores). However, for the 12th generation Core, this structural layout was used only for the top models and does not apply to the Core i5-12400F.

Материнська плата для Core i5-12400F: ASUS TUF GAMING B760M-PLUS WIFI II

5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

The use of 3D V-Cache multi-layer layout technology has allowed AMD to radically increase the capacity of the third level cache for desktop processors. The result of the first such experiments was the emergence of the 8-core Ryzen 7 5800X3D (8/16; 3.4/4.5 GHz) chip with 96 MB of L3 instead of 32 MB in related models of the series. As it turned out, such an increase in cache significantly affects the overall potential of the CPU in games.

In general, Ryzen 7 5800X3D has some specifics – slightly lower operating frequencies than the classic Ryzen 7 5700X/5800X, as well as the lack of support for additional overclocking. In addition, the chip requires some attention to cooling. However, a noticeable increase in fps in resource-intensive games is exactly the option that allows you to turn a blind eye to certain nuances.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D is not a cheap chip. Even after two years since the announcement and a gradual price reduction, the retail price of the CPU remains at ~$300. However, judging by the demand for this model, owners of Socket AM4 platforms are willing to spend this amount to increase the gaming power of their systems. In our opinion, this is an interesting option for upgrading an existing platform, while for new systems, an AM5 solution is more promising.

6. Intel Core i5-14600KF

Although the updated 14th-generation Intel Core chips have not received significant improvements over their predecessors, the Raptor Lake Refresh series processors offer good performance. This is especially true for the older models of the updated line, where the Core i5-14600KF (6/12+8; 3.5/5.3 GHz + 2.6/4.0 GHz) can be considered the first step. The hybrid architecture with productive and energy-efficient cores allows you to get good performance in multithreaded tasks, and high IPC and efficient operation of the memory controller provide decent results in games.

All in all, the Core i5-14600KF at a retail price of ~$330 looks like a fairly balanced solution, so it’s no wonder that there is a lot of user interest in this particular model. We also recommend this CPU for advanced gaming configurations as part of our PC of the Month. However, you need to pay special attention to processor cooling. Intel chip models for enthusiasts traditionally come without coolers, so you’ll have to buy the right cooler separately. And here it is better not to rely on basic models or even mid-range air “towers” – the top-end Raptor Lake Refresh consumes a lot of energy under maximum load, so efficient heat dissipation is required. As for the overall performance of the Core i5-14600KF, we explored the potential of this chip in our system review based on it.

7. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD has extended the successful experience of using 3D V-Cache to new chips for the Socket AM5 platform. This time, the increase in L3 cache capacity also had a similar effect – a significant increase in gaming performance. And given that Ryzen 7000 chips generally show good results in this discipline, the additional “improvement” allowed them to claim a leading position here. Interestingly, the status of the fastest gaming processor went to the 8-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D (8/16; 4.2/5.0 GHz; 96 MB L3), which has lower latency for cache synchronization than 12- and 16-core chips with 3D V-Cache.

So, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D nominally receives this honorary title. Of course, there are plenty of exceptions where Intel’s top processors have an advantage, but still, when summarizing the results for the aggregate, a slight advantage remains for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The current retail price of the processor is ~$400. The chip is quite expensive, but demanding players who want the best will agree to spend extra money. And given the interest in this model, there are a lot of hardcore gamers in Ukraine.

8. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X/5800X

The existing user preferences indicate interest in the classic 8-core models for the still quite relevant Socket AM4 platform – Ryzen 7 5700X (8/16; 3.4/4.6 GHz) and Ryzen 7 5800X (8/16; 3.8/4.7 GHz). These are real workhorses with predictable performance that can handle their tasks with ease. They won’t surprise you with record-breaking performance, but they won’t let you down even under a fairly high load.

What makes the chips even more interesting is their very attractive prices. The junior model can already be purchased for less than $200, while the 5800X costs $15-20 more. Obviously, this is the choice of rational Socket AM4 platform owners who need a powerful CPU but are not ready to spend money on a model with 3D V-Cache just for gaming.

Note that Ryzen 7 5700 models (8/16; 3.7/4.6 GHz; 16 MB L3) are also available, but despite the similar labeling, this processor differs not only in clock speeds, but already belongs to a different series of chips with a smaller L3 cache capacity and support for PCI-E 3.0 only.

Motherboard for Ryzen 7 5700X/5800X: ASUS ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING WIFI II

9. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

The Ryzen 9 5900X chip is also in the top ten popular models. This is a 12-core, 24-thread processor with a frequency formula of 3.7/4.8 GHz and 64 MB L3. This CPU is unlikely to be an accidental spontaneous purchase, but a conscious choice of users who need a processor with increased computing power. Gaming enthusiasts usually opt for more affordable 8-core models, while chips with a 12/24 functional formula are mostly of interest to people with other specialized needs.

Ryzen 9 5900X was introduced along with the top models of the Vermeer line in the fall of 2020. The starting recommended price tag at the time of the announcement was $549. Now this 12-core is offered for the equivalent of ~$330. The difference is significant, but among the AM5 chips for this price, we can already consider Ryzen 7 7700X, which is almost as good as Ryzen 9 5900X in multithreaded tasks and will be significantly faster in games. However, as we can see, the position of the 12-core model remains strong within the Socket AM4 platform.

10. Intel Core i7-14700KF

Among the 14th-generation Intel Core chips, the most significant changes were made to the Core i7 processors, which, in addition to higher operating frequencies, also received 4 additional energy-efficient cores (E-Cores). At the same time, the recommended price tags of the respective models remained unchanged. It is not surprising that those looking for powerful multi-threaded CPUs have chosen Core i7-14700KF. The model has a functional formula of 8/16+12, so in fact we are dealing with a 20-core processor that can simultaneously process up to 28 data streams. At the same time, the productive cores operate at 3.4/5.6 GHz, and the energy-efficient ones at 2.5/4.3 GHz.

In practice, the retail price of the Core i7-14700KF is higher than that of the Core i7-13700KF, but demanding users are willing to pay extra for the performance increase. Potential owners of such CPUs should be reminded of the importance of efficient cooling. For a powerful 20-core chip, mid-range liquid CO will no longer be superfluous.

In addition to the top ten most popular desktop processors in the spring of 2024, we would like to mention a few more models that have also recently attracted active user interest and are now joining the main TOP-10 group.

The list of “catching up” includes Ryzen 7 5700X3D (8/16; 3.0/4.1 GHz; 96 MB L3). The junior 8-core model with additional L3 cache differs from the popular 5800X3D only in a slightly lower operating frequency. However, the gaming magic of 3D V-Cache remains here, so it’s only a matter of time before the demand for Ryzen 7 5700X3D increases. It’s unlikely that anyone will miss the opportunity to save $40 and get almost the same performance.

On certain online platforms, there is an increased interest in the recently introduced Ryzen 8000G chips for Socket AM5, namely the top-of-the-line model – the Ryzen 7 8700G (8/16; 4.2/5.1 GHz; Radeon 780M). Powerful graphics by the standards of integrated solutions allow owners of this “hybrid” to do without a discrete graphics card even if they want to play resource-intensive games. With certain limitations, of course, but the fact is.

Another wave of interest is felt in the Core i5-12600KF (6/12+4; 3.7/4.9 GHz + 2.8/3.6 GHz). Here, again, we can note the manufacturer’s generally uncharacteristic price reductions for models of previous generations. With a current retail price of ~$200, this model will bring a lot of trouble to both direct competitors and newer Intel models in this price segment. Those who have already found their way around or had time to read the March PC of the Month can certainly add Core i5-12600KF to the list of possible options if they plan to build a midrange gaming platform.

Also in high demand are Core i3-12100F chips (4/8; 3.3/4.3 GHz), which attract a price tag of ~$100. The newer Core i3-13100F/14100F are more expensive ($120-130), although they have no fundamental advantages other than increased operating frequencies. In general, quad-core models are still quite capable of handling typical everyday tasks, but even for basic gaming configurations, 6-core CPUs are already desirable.

Among the processors that are often included in the shopping carts of Ukrainian users is the Ryzen 5 5500 (6/12; 3.6/4.2 GHz; 16 MB L3). Another budget 6-core AMD processor that can already be purchased for less than $100. It is a competitor to the Ryzen 5 3600, but the latter is more often preferred due to twice the L3 capacity and PCI-E 4.0 support.