In May 2023, Google released the Pixel Tablet, although in 2019 it announced that it was no longer going to produce tablets. According to the Android Headlines report, the situation is repeating itself and the company is abandoning this direction again.

According to various industry sources, the company has decided to completely stop the development of the Pixel Tablet 3, which was codenamed Kiyomi. The decision was made last week, and the staff working on the tablet will be redirected to other departments.

Abandoning the third generation of tablets will significantly change Google’s focus on hardware. In addition, information about the project’s cancellation has already begun to spread among insiders, so this decision is very likely already final.

Despite these changes in strategy, Google is still planning to release the Pixel Tablet 2, which is due out sometime in 2025. But this may be the company’s last tablet, unless the tech giant decides to change its mind again.