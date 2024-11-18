Google announced the Pixel Tablet in 2023, and now it seems to be working on its successor. This was reported by Android Authority and insider @MishaalRahman.

According to the leak, the latest Pixel Tablet 2 prototypes closely resemble the design of the existing tablet model. However, the novelty is said to have thinner display bezels, as well as a different camera and physical button layout. In addition, Google plans to update the device’s cameras.

⌨️This shouldn’t surprise you, but I’ve heard Google is testing the Pixel Tablet 2 with a physical keyboard accessory The Pixel Tablet 2 could also bring a newer camera and SoC (duh). Here’s what that could mean + some additional insights 👇https://t.co/ZOAWgE4aow — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 15, 2024

As for the processor, it will be a Tensor G4 or Tensor G5 chip. The performance of Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to increase by 30% compared to the original Pixel Tablet. In addition, the new product will receive 7-year support.

The report also says that the tablet will support access to an external monitor and several accessories. For example, a stylus and a keyboard.

It remains to be seen whether the Pixel Tablet 2 will come with a docking station like its predecessor.

The release of the new Google tablet should not be expected in the coming months. Most likely, the device will debut in the second or third quarter of 2025.