After the failed launch of Battlefield V and the disastrous start of 2042, Electronic Arts is changing its approach to the franchise development. According to Insider Gaming, the company is conducting the largest player testing in its history to ensure that the sixth installment is ready for release.

According to sources, testing with external players is happening much more frequently than in previous installments. The company is collecting a record amount of data and feedback by conducting both small tests and large-scale gaming sessions.

Currently, EA and all four studios working on the new Battlefield, namely DICE, Motive, Criterion Games, and Ripple Effect, are trying to return to the Battlefield Community Test Environment. This is a system that allowed players to test updates and new features in the franchise games before they were released in the official client.

Earlier it was also reported that the largest team in the history of the series is working on the next game in the franchise. The game will also feature “the most realistic destruction in the industry” and a mode for 64 players. In general, the developers decided to go back to basics. Battlefield 6 is scheduled for release in 2025, but the exact date is still unknown.