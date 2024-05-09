Electronic Arts has more people working on Battlefield than any other game in the franchise. This is what Gameranx writes about.

This statement was made by EA CEO Andrew Wilson during the quarterly report:

“This is the largest Battlefield team in franchise history. A few weeks ago, I was visiting with the teams, and I couldn’t be more excited about what they showed and what we were able to play,” Wilson says.

It is now known that a team formed within Motive Studios is working on the game, and DICE, Criterion Games, and Ripple Effect are also involved in the new game. These studios are headed by Vince Zampella, the former director of Respawn.

Wilson also said that he was pleased with the state of affairs and that it would be a great service game.

“I’ve just spent a whole bunch of time with the collective Battlefield team playing what they’re building and it is going to be another tremendous live service,” he noted.

Earlier, it was reported that the next Battlefiled is due to be released in October 2025.