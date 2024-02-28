Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson shared details of the upcoming Battlefield. According to him, the next installment of the popular shooter will be released in October 2025.

Currently, Electronic Arts is working on several projects in the franchise, but the one closest to release will bring the series back to its roots. The game will feature 64-player multiplayer, four classes, and a redesigned destruction system, which was reported earlier.

The new Battlefield will take place in a modern setting, approximately between 2025 and 2030, with a strong storyline focus on modern technologies used in warfare.

It is also reported that Ripple Effect is working on a battle royale mode, which is planned to be free of charge. Electroinc Arts aims to make an analog of Call of Duty: Warzone, which means that the mode will be associated with premium releases in the series.

In addition to the classic battle royale, the game is also preparing a mode called Gauntlet, in which teams of players will compete in achieving certain goals, and the team with the lowest score will be thrown out after each mission.