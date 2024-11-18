Two days before the release, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl became the second best-selling game on Steam, and if we remove the free Counter-Strike 2, it is the first best-selling game on Steam.

As a reminder, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 along with Metro Exodus entered the Top 10 paid Steam bestsellers a week ago. Recently, GSC Game World told about the bonuses that customers who pre-ordered S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will receive, announced a new edition of collectible physical editions, and revealed the current system requirements of the game.

In addition, it has become known that the purchase of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in Russia may be subject to criminal liability.

