Sophie Turner, a British actress known for her roles in the Game of Thrones series and X-Men movies, may play Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series for Prime Video. It was reported by Deadline.

It was first reported in October 2024 that the British actress might play the famous tomb raider. Back then, it was said that Sophie Turner was auditioning for the role of Lara, but now the publication reports that the actress is already in talks.

If both parties reach an agreement, Turner will become the third actress to play in the Tomb Raider film adaptations. Previously, Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander played the role of Laura Croft in the movies.

Amazon ordered a new series for Prime Video back in May. At the same time, it became known that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, an actress and screenwriter best known for her work on the Fealbag series, would become the show’s writer and executive producer.

Turner is currently starring in the British crime series Joan, and she is next scheduled to play a role in the series Haven, which is also being produced for Amazon Prime Video.

We remind you that Netflix recently premiered the animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. During the year, some details about the next game in the series were also revealed. In particular, it is known that Amazon will become the publisher, and the game may get an open world in which you can move around with a motorcycle.