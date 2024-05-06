User X V Scooper reported that the next game in the Tomb Raider series will be in the open world. It will be set in India, Insider Gaming reports.

The project is still being developed by Crystal Dynamics, which has developed a trilogy of relaunches. According to V Scooper, the game will offer the ability to move freely around the world using a motorcycle and a parachute.

The game will use the Unreal Engine 5 engine. However, the insider clarified that he had nothing to back up his words, as he received the information “firsthand”.

V Scooper informed that the game will appear in less than a year if there are no delays.

Next TOMB RAIDER game will be fully open world and set in India Featuring vast sceneries, free use of the motorcycle, parachute, and common Lara’s traversal methods to unrestrictedly navigate across a big map and its challenges pic.twitter.com/12zGTyiFql — V Scooper | #ReleaseCoyoteVsAcme (@thevscooper) May 2, 2024

V Scooper’s information is not yet confirmed, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.