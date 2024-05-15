Streaming service Prime Video announced that it has ordered Tomb Raider, written and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, an actress and writer known for her work on the TV series Fleabag.

The series will be produced as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studio. The series is executive produced by Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robbins, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Sheel and Legendary Television.

“If I could tell my teenage self that this was happening, I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure,” said Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The day before, Amazon Games also signed a deal with Crystal Dynamics to become the publisher of a new Tomb Raider game. It has not yet received an official title, but it is known that it will be an open-world single-player action adventure game and a completely new chapter in the story of Lara Croft.