Streaming service Prime Video announced that it has ordered Tomb Raider, written and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, an actress and writer known for her work on the TV series Fleabag.
The series will be produced as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studio. The series is executive produced by Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robbins, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Sheel and Legendary Television.
“If I could tell my teenage self that this was happening, I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure,” said Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The day before, Amazon Games also signed a deal with Crystal Dynamics to become the publisher of a new Tomb Raider game. It has not yet received an official title, but it is known that it will be an open-world single-player action adventure game and a completely new chapter in the story of Lara Croft.
“Amazon Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe. These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with Tomb Raider; it’s a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere,” said Scott Amos, Head of the Crystal Dynamics studio.
