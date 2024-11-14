Ukrainian fairy tale puzzle in the universe of Oksana Bula’s books Tukoni: Forest Keepers has finally received its first screenshots. Before that, the project page contained screenshots from Tukoni: Prologue, the free introductory part of the game that was released back in 2020.

“It’s been some time since our latest update in June! We’re happy to share that the production for Tukoni: Forest Keepers has been in full swing for a while now! Today we’d like to share a glimpse of the game’s story, and show you the locations and puzzles we’re currently working on! Before embarking on his important magical journey, our main character Tukoni The Traveller makes a stop in Yavir, the home to all Tukoni of the forest. Here he will meet his old friends, get this year’s assignment and learn some important things that will help him along the way. Before we wrap up, we’d like to thank you all again for your incredible support since our game’s announcement! Special thanks to our friends at Secret Mode, who have put up such a heart-warming Cozy Quest lineup this year! We’d be in touch again before Christmas, and you can await a lot more news from us throughout 2025. Kind regards, Tukoni dev team,” the developers say on the game’s page.

As a reminder, Tukoni: Prologue was released in 2020 and was developed with funding from the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation. Now the updated Dream Operator team plans to release the full version sometime in 2025. The work on Tukoni: Forest Keepers, as well as in the development of Tukoni: Prologue, game designer Oleksii Furman, who was involved in the creation of the Silent Hill 2 remake, is involved in the development of Tukoni: Prologue.

“Tukoni: Guardians of the Forest” is a beautiful, very atmospheric and cozy game based on a cute children’s book by artist and writer Oksana Bula made with soul. And yes, the game is very similar in mood and mechanics to classic Amanita Design games, and that’s really nice.

As a reminder, Tukoni: Forest Keepers was announced in June 2024 and is expected to be released sometime in 2025 on Steam and Epic Games Store, although release on other platforms is not excluded. The game has already made it to the Wish Lists of 10 thousand players, so join us.