As we predicted, the authors of the free Ukrainian advent adventure Tukoni, based on the picture books by Ukrainian artist Oksana Bula, have announced a full-fledged big game based on their previous works. The project is called Tukoni: Forest Keepers and is already available: Forest Keepers and already has its own page on Steam.

Tukoni: Forest Keepers is a cute and cozy adventure in a hand-drawn world inhabited by amazing and funny characters. The player, who takes on the role of the spirit of the Tukoni forest, will have to solve simple puzzles, communicate with other characters, brew fragrant tea, and make entries in the diary. The game captivates with its nice visuals and fairy-tale atmosphere.

The first free version of Tukoni, now called Tukoni: Prologue was created in 2020 with funding from the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, but there was not enough money for a full-fledged project. Fortunately, the authors returned to this idea.

“The idea of creating a full-fledged game in the Tucson universe has been our dream since the release of Tukoni: Prologue at the end of 2020,” says Oleksiy Furman, one of the founders of Dream Operator, the studio developing the game. “We planned to start pre-production of the game in early 2022, but had to postpone it for more than a year due to the full-scale invasion.”

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who has played, created and shared content based on our game Tucson: Prologue” over the past years. To be very honest, when we released the game over three years ago, we did not expect such an overwhelming response. The players’ love for our game is one of the most important drivers of our work today,” adds Oleksiy.

Dream Operator Studio is planning to release Tukoni: Guardians of the Forest in 2025. The game will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, but release on other platforms is not excluded.

The game is to be translated into 29 languages, including Ukrainian, of course. But Russian is not among them. Tukoni: Forest Keepers is an interesting and original project, so we recommend adding the game to your wishlist.