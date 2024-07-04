The Threads platform currently has 175 million monthly active users. This was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, The Verge reports.

His announcement comes as Threads is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary – it launched on the App Store on July 5, 2023. A year later, Threads is still growing at a steady pace, though not as fast as it did during its grand launch.

As with any social network, and especially with Threads, the monthly number of users is only part of the growth story. It is significant that, unlike Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, Meta still does not share its daily user count.

This may be an indication that Threads still receives a lot of casual traffic from people who have not yet become regular users. According to media reports, a significant part of the app’s growth may still come from its promotion on Instagram. Both apps have the same account system, which is not expected to change.

In April of this year, the number of active Threads users reached 150 million per month. Last year, Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta hopes to turn Threads into a “public conversation app for a billion people.”