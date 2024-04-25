The Threads platform already has more than 150 million users per month. This was stated by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, Engadget reports.

According to him, the app is “continuing to grow on the trajectory” he hopes to see. Indeed, compared to February, the number of new Threads users has increased by about 20 million people.

The new results indicate that Threads continues to grow steadily, albeit more slowly than it did in the first days after the app’s launch last July. Back then, Threads even eclipsed the release of ChatGPT.

In the fall, Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta hopes to turn Threads into a “public conversation app for a billion people” that will be “more positive” than some competitors.

At the moment, Threads is unique among Meta apps in that it does not contain ads, so the company does not directly make money from it. This will likely change at some point if Threads continues to expand its audience.