In addition to the Ace 3 Pro smartphone, OnePlus has introduced two new gadgets. The OnePlus Pad Pro tablet inherits the design of the OnePlus Pad, but has significantly updated its features. And OnePlus Watch 2 is a new version of the eponymous watch, which was shown earlier this year. The gadget is likely to be called OnePlus Watch 2R on the global market. This was reported by Android Authority.

OnePlus Pad Pro has a 12.1″ IPS display with a resolution of 3000×2120 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and 900 nits peak brightness. The screen has Dolby Vision certification and supports work with the proprietary OnePlus Stylo pen.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is responsible for performance. The available configurations are 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB and 16/512 GB. The battery capacity is 9510 mAh, and 67W wired charging is supported. The price of the new product ranges from $399 for the 8/128 GB version to $522 for the 16/512 GB version.

The updated OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch is visually slightly different from its predecessor. In particular, it has a symmetrical, more classic design.

As for the technical characteristics, they are very similar: 1.43″ AMOLED display (peak brightness up to 1000 nits), Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, GPS, 500 mAh battery. It is protected against moisture according to IP68. There is support for eSIM and an NFC chip.

OnePlus Watch 2 (Watch 2R) is priced at $247 in China. There is no information yet on the date of the global announcement of the new gadgets.