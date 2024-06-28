Ace 3 Pro is a new smartphone in the OnePlus brand lineup – a mid-range that has almost reached the level of flagships. The novelty received a 6.78″ LTPO OLED display with Full HD+ resolution, adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz and peak local brightness of 4500 nits. This was reported by Android Authority.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 along with 12GB, 16GB or 24GB of LPDDRX5 RAM provide the device with top-end power. The company claims that this is the first Android smartphone to run Genshin Impact at 120 Hz. The built-in UFS 4.0 memory can be from 256 GB to 1 TB.

The camera unit consists of three modules. The main 50 MP camera (f/1.8, OIS) is complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera. The front camera is 16 MP. The battery capacity is 6100 mAh, while the device is less than 9 mm thick. This is thanks to the new Glacier Battery technology, which allows for smaller batteries with higher energy capacity.

OnePlus says you can expect two days of battery life on the Ace 3 Pro. The battery should be able to withstand 1600 charging cycles (approximately four years of use) before its effective capacity drops to less than 80%. 100W wired charging is supported.

Ace 3 Pro is protected against moisture and dust according to IP65. The smartphone is equipped with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an infrared sensor. The new device is available in white, green and titanium colors. The price ranges from $440 for the 12GB / 256GB version to $646 for the 24GB / 1TB configuration.