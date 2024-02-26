At MWC 2024, OnePlus showed off the OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch, which is the first to use the Wear OS operating system for the manufacturer, but with a unique feature aimed at increasing battery life, 9to5Google reports.

The fact is that OnePlus Watch 2 has two operating systems at once, thanks to which the manufacturer promises an autonomy of 100 hours, or just over four days of use on a single battery charge. This is achieved through the integration of Google’s Wear OS for apps and watchface, and a secondary RTOS (real-time operating system) based on the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency processor for light tasks.

According to the manufacturer, the OnePlus Watch 2 uses a “smart mode” that seamlessly switches between two operating systems and processors: Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 runs Wear OS 4, and the BES2700 Efficiency chip runs the RTOS. This hybrid approach allows for efficient task management, optimizing battery usage without sacrificing performance.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is equipped with a 500 mAh battery and supports charging up to 7.5W, reaching a full charge in less than 60 minutes with a special magnetic charger.

The watch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display protected by a slightly curved sapphire crystal and a stainless steel case available in black or silver with matching straps. It also features 5ATM water resistance, 32GB of internal and 2GB of RAM.

Health and fitness tracking is made easy with the OHealth app, which supports over 100 sports modes and integrates with Android Health Connect to sync data with other health apps. OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at $299.