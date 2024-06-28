Hyundai is looking to enter the European market of affordable compact electric vehicles to compete with the new Citroen e-C3 and Dacia Spring. The new Hyundai Inster will be a player in this market, a 3.83-meter crossover hatchback that is similar in size and body format to its European rivals.

But the design of the Hyundai Inster electric car resembles another compact model of the company. We are talking about the Hyundai Casper, where you can see similar door shapes or round headlights. At the same time, the Hyundai Inster crossover hatchback has pixelated graphics, which usually distinguishes Hyundai electric vehicles.

However, it is clear that the most important difference is the use of electric motors. For the Hyundai Inster model, two of them will be offered at once to choose from. The base version of the Hyundai Inster should be equipped with a 71 kW (97 hp) electric motor and a 42 kWh battery. The maximum version of the Hyundai Inster will offer an 84.5 kW (115 hp) electric motor and a 49 kWh battery, which should be enough for a range of up to 355 km.

In addition, the new Hyundai Inster electric car will offer an interior with two 10.25-inch displays and a charging “hub” for smartphones. Rear passengers will be offered a movable second-row sofa, which will allow them to flexibly change the interior space and trunk volume. There is also an 11 kW charger (full battery charge in 4-5 hours) and the possibility of “fast” charging with a capacity of up to 120 kW – just like adults!

Hyundai Inster sales are scheduled to start in the summer and fall of this year. The exact cost of the electric vehicle will be known at the time of the start of sales, with an estimated price starting at 20-22 thousand euros, which is on par with competitors.