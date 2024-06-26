New generation BMW M5: for the first time in history, a super-powerful 727-horsepower PHEV hybrid

It seems that BMW is just running away! First, the debut of the BMW 1 Series, then the new BMW X3, and now the new generation of the BMW M5 sedan. It is impossible to ignore such a car: after all, the BMW M5 confidently takes the lead from the electric car BMW i5 M60 in terms of power and creates another revolution in its own name – this is the first Plug-In hybrid in the history of the BMW M5 model.

The new BMW M5: the expected design…

What do you expect to see in a BMW M5? A huge front bumper, widened wheel arches, a spoiler on the trunk lid and a sporty exhaust system? All of this is present: the new BMW M5 sedan looks exactly like its fans see in their sweet dreams. Thankfully, BMW has explained in detail that we are not just dealing with “design for design’s sake”.

The front bumper, for example, stands out for its enlarged air channels – good cooling is critical for the sophisticated and powerful engine. The wheel arches hide the really big wheels: 20-inch wheels in front and 21-inch wheels at the rear. And the exhaust pipes are integrated into the diffuser, which should improve the car’s aerodynamics.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The only unexpected element in the BMW M5’s design is the hatch on the front wing that hides the charging port. After all, the new BMW M5 sedan is now equipped with a PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) powertrain. Rumors about the appearance of a hybrid under the hood of the BMW M5 were circulating earlier – and now it has been confirmed.

And an unexpected PHEV-hybrid powertrain!

The hybrid is based on the well-known 4.4-liter gasoline V8, which received new turbines and exhaust manifold, and the fuel injection system operates at a pressure of up to 350 bar. This turbo engine produces 585 hp of power on its own. It is accompanied by an 8-speed automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor. The latter produces 145 kW or 197 hp of power.

The overall result of the hybrid is impressive: with 727 hp and 1000 Nm of torque, the new BMW M5 sedan is not only the first PHEV hybrid in the history of the model, but also the most powerful variant in the history of the model. It is the use of the hybrid system that has made it possible to achieve record power figures. But the hybrid has also opened up new possibilities for the car.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Thanks to the 18.6 kWh battery pack (installed in the lower body), the new BMW M5 can cover a distance of up to 69 km on electric power alone, while reaching a top speed of 140 km/h. To charge the battery, an integrated 7.4 kW charger is provided, which promises us a full battery charge time of 3 hrs. 15 min.

Although these are not the figures that BMW M5 fans are interested in, don’t you agree? Okay, then take note: acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds; acceleration from 0-200 km/h in 10.9 seconds, top speed of 250 km/h or even 305 km/h with the option package. It also has all-wheel drive with an active rear differential and an additional 2WD mode, adaptive M-suspension, swivel rear wheels (maximum steering angle of 1.5 degrees), up to five driving modes with the possibility of individual settings. Finally, the very powerful brakes are also worth noting: six-piston calipers in the front (single-piston in the rear) and 410 mm discs are standard; as an option, perforated carbon-ceramic discs with a diameter of 420 mm. All in keeping with the car’s extraordinary power! And also its considerable weight of 2,445 kg.

A cabin that combines sporty style and business class luxury

In general, the interior of the new BMW M5 sedan is identical to the BMW 5 Series in expensive versions: two displays (12.3 and 14.9-inch), a translucent Interaction Bar with the ability to change the backlight color, a dedicated center console with a bunch of switches. However, there are many sporty M-features: a steering wheel with a “zero” mark, sports seats, sill plates, etc. The M-drive mode selector and M1/M2 buttons on the steering wheel are worth paying special attention to – they allow you to quickly get to the hottest BMW M5 settings and get the most out of the car.

By the way, the new BMW M5 is not only the sportiest version of the BMW 5 Series, but also the most expensive: its price exceeds $100,000 and is steadily moving on. That’s why customers can demand not only sporty features, but also elements from the world of automotive luxury. That’s why, for example, the Bowers & Wilkins audio system, glass panoramic roof, and Merino leather are already included in the car’s standard equipment list. This is such an interesting combination of sporty spirit and luxury of a business class sedan, which is usually expected from the BMW M5.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The BMW M5 will make its live debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month. After that, the company will begin production of the first batches of BMW M5, but those who want to do so will have to wait a little longer – the start of sales and delivery of cars to customers is scheduled for November this year. By that time, the exact price of the new BMW M5 sedan in Ukraine and the date of its appearance in our country should become clear: we are waiting!