This is a true “classic” of the European compact class. The BMW 1 Series hatchback was first introduced about 20 years ago. But if you recall the BMW 3 Series Compact, the history of BMW’s presence in this class goes back 30 years – perhaps the longest of the classic “German premium three”. What does the new BMW 1-series hatchback of the fourth generation bring? Let’s take a look…

New but recognizable design

The BMW 1 Series may have changed the type of drive and the number of doors, but not the overall body proportions – it is still a low, compact hatchback with a clearly defined hood and passenger compartment. Speaking of compactness, the overall length has increased by 42 mm; however, the car is still small – only 4.36 meters long. The wheelbase is 2.67 meters, the body width is 1.8 meters, and the height has increased to 1.46 meters.

The new BMW 1 Series 5-door hatchback debuted in two design variants – the base design or with the M Sport package, which includes a modified front bumper, a black gloss rear bumper insert, and original wheels. Among the interesting details are the number “1” on the rear roof pillar, standard LED headlights and the option of ordering matrix light (optional), the Shadow Line dark decor package, and a choice of several options for 17-18-19-inch wheels. So, fans of individualization will be satisfied.

In addition, the new BMW 1 Series offers three main versions with different engines. The BMW 120 has a 3-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 170 hp under the hood, while the BMW 118d and BMW 120d versions are equipped with a 4-cylinder 2-liter turbodiesel engine with 150 hp or 163 hp respectively. For all versions, the transmission is a non-alternative 7-speed Steptronic automatic robot – so for the first time in its history, the BMW 1 Series has lost its “mechanics”.

Two cabin options and two displays in this cabin

In addition to the two exterior variants, the BMW 1 Series also offers two interior variants. While the basic interior is characterized by a complete rejection of leather and the extensive use of recycled materials, the M-Class is emphasized by the M-steering wheel and sports seats with advanced lateral support.

Although the two variants have the same general interior shapes: two combined BMW Curved Display displays (10.25-inch for the driver and 10.7-inch multimedia system display), a wide central ventilation deflector, a center console with a small joystick, etc.

The multimedia system will run on BMW OS9, and a wide range of driver assistance systems and a projection display are promised. A good trunk with a volume of 380-1200 liters is also promised.

And right away – the debut of the BMW M135 hot hatch

Without delay, the company immediately presented the most driving version of the new BMW 1 Series – a true BMW M135 hot hatch with a super-powerful engine and xDrive all-wheel drive.

Everything is classic: a modified grille in the signature M-style, a developed 2×2 exhaust system, exclusive 19-inch wheels hiding special high-performance M brakes. In addition, the BMW M135 gets a modified adaptive M-suspension.

The most important difference, however, is under the hood of the BMW M135! Of course, we are talking about the powerful 4-cylinder 2-liter turbo engine: it delivers 300 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. In combination with a 7-speed transmission and all-wheel drive, this is enough to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h.

Will you have time to look around the interior? After all, the BMW M135 hot hatch has much more to offer. For example, sports seats with integrated headrest and M logo, decorative stitching on the front panel in three corporate colors, a steering wheel with a red zero mark and BOOST petals. It looks great!

It remains only to add that the production of the car will be organized at the plant in Leipzig, and sales should start this fall. Accordingly, closer to that time, we expect prices for different versions of the BMW 1 Series and BMW M135.