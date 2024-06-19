We can argue about the design of the new BMW X3 for a long time, but the fact is that this crossover has always been very popular. Will the new BMW X3 become another bestseller for the company? And what has it prepared to make it so? I’ll tell you in a moment!

The new BMW X3, which wants to look like the older models

With the change of generations (and we are already meeting the fourth generation of the BMW X3), the crossover has significantly increased in size. The length has increased by 34 mm to 4,755 mm; the width has increased by 29 mm to 1,920 mm; only the body height has decreased to 1,660 mm, which is 25 mm less than its predecessor. The new BMW X3 comes with 18-inch wheels as standard, but larger wheels are available as an option, up to 21-inch. Several body colors are now available, including two matte paint options.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

In addition to increasing in size, the new BMW X3 has also significantly changed its design: the side sill line is somewhat reminiscent of the BMW XM, the cut-flat wheel arches have hints of the BMW iX, and the headlights are somewhat similar to the BMW X5 after restyling. But the solution with small headlights and sloping lines inside the branded nostrils is something new for BMW.

The stylistic similarities between the new BMW X3 and the older models are also noticeable in the cabin. The dual BMW Curved Display displays (12.3 and 14.9-inch) are complemented by translucent BMW Interaction Bar strips that can change the backlight color. From the launch of the car, two interior variants are offered: a regular interior with a new 2-spoke steering wheel, and an M-series with a sporty 3-spoke steering wheel.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

And more about sports. Thus, from now on, sports seats are included in the list of standard equipment, which promises comfortable seating and reliable body fixation. At the same time, the wheelbase of 2,865 mm promises good space for rear passengers, and the increase in size promises a large trunk – 570 liters for the gasoline and diesel versions, or 460 liters for the PHEV hybrid. Speaking of engines…

Equipment: gasoline, diesel, PHEV-hybrid

Currently, the new BMW X3 range is based on 4-cylinder engines, all of which have a hybrid application, albeit in different forms.

For example, the BMW X3 20 xDrive is equipped with a 2-liter gasoline engine with mild-hybrid technology that operates at 48 volts. The total power of this power unit is 208 hp, and the torque reaches 330 N-m. Another example is the diesel version of the BMW X3 20d xDrive: the combination of a 2-liter turbodiesel and a mild hybrid promises us 197 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque.

There is also a more technologically advanced hybrid. This is the PHEV version of the BMW X3 30e xDrive, built on the basis of a 2-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor that is integrated into an automatic transmission. With a total output of 299 hp, this hybrid can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 215 km/h, with speeds of up to 140 km/h possible only on the electric drive. The 19.7 kWh battery is located at the rear (which is why the trunk is smaller), and its full charge should be enough for a range of 81-90 km according to the WLTP cycle rules.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

For all European versions of the BMW X3, there is no alternative transmission – all-wheel drive and an 8-speed Steptronic automatic. Although there is already information about rear-wheel drive versions for the US market. Probably, such versions may appear in other markets later.

Finally, the top of the range of the new BMW X3 is the only 6-cylinder modification that stands alone. Because it is…

And for the finale – the BMW X3 M50 sports crossover!

Well, what’s a new BMW without an M version? BMW executives seem to have thought so and immediately launched the BMW X3 M50, the most powerful version of the new BMW X3.

Under the hood, there is an inline 6-cylinder 3-liter turbo engine that produces 398 hp and 580 Nm. And it is currently the most powerful engine used in M Performance cars! And then everything else is as it should be: enlarged M Sport brakes and 20-inch wheels, reconfigured suspension and all-wheel drive with electronically controlled rear differential, exhaust system with spaced dual tailpipes. The BMW X3 M50 sport version even has its own design nostrils – horizontal lines without any sloping elements.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The new BMW X3 will begin its career at the end of this year, initially in the US and Germany. Other countries will have to wait until early 2025 for the new BMW X3 to appear.

That’s when we’ll find out whether the new crossover will be able to repeat the success of its predecessors and become one of the best sellers for BMW.