The first and the last expansion of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree received “mixed” reviews from players on Steam. 15,137 out of 42,718 reviews at the time of writing are negative. The current Steam rating of the DLC is 65/100. Players have two main complaints: optimization and game difficulty.

The new location in the expansion is full of strong enemies with a lot of health points and even more damage. They usually only need one or two hits to kill you.

The expansion has a new leveling system, which is much more important for fighting back against enemies, so even getting an extra-high level in the regular version of the game will not guarantee comfortable gameplay in Shadow of the Erdtree.

At the same time, Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of FromSoftware and director of Elden Ring, recently said in an interview that reducing the difficulty would simply break the game.

As already mentioned, in addition to the high difficulty, players also complain about the level of optimization. The reviews say that Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree drops fps to 30 frames per second after 30 minutes in the game, despite the high technical characteristics of the gaming system.

We remind you that a little while ago, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree became the highest rated expansion pack on Metacritic, beating The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine. We also remind you of our guide on how to get started with the expansion.