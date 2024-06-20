The long-awaited Elden Ring expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, hasn’t even been released yet, and it’s already soared to the top, becoming the highest-rated expansion pack in history. According to Metacritic, Shadow of the Erdtree has a 95/100 score based on 58 reviews from critics, as Insider Gaming reports.

Most reviews note that the scale of the expansion exceeds even the wildest expectations. From Software has practically made a new part of the series.

Earlier, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine expansion pack took the first place on Metacritic with a score of 92/100 points.

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion pack promises a new adventure in the Shadowlands. Players will find new secrets, dungeons and, of course, new enemies. The game will also feature new weapons and armor that will open up new playstyles.

The game will be released on PC on June 21 at seven in the morning in Japan, which will be 01:00 Kyiv time. On PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the game will be available an hour earlier at midnight. Bandai Namco also released a new trailer in honor of the update.

We recently wrote what you need to do to start playing the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.