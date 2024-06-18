On June 20, 2024, the long-awaited expansion pack Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be released. The expansion will take players to the Land of Shadows, where they will have to learn the story of Michela from the original game. The same one whose blade was Malenia, the game’s most difficult boss.

But traditionally, for From Software games, players will have to fulfill certain conditions in the original game to get access to the DLC content. We are sharing what exactly players need to do to play the DLC.

Be warned, the following information may contain spoilers for those who wish to enjoy the original game.

In short, it is necessary:

Defeat boss Radan

Defeat Boss Mog

Touching a dried hand in the Mogwyn Palace

How to defeat Radan?

The Star Whip Radan is the main boss in Kaelid, a region east of the Limgrave starting location. For the boss to appear, you must wait for the Radan Festival to begin, then go to Redman’s Castle in the southeast corner of Kaelid and activate the portal on the beach.

There are three ways to start the Radana Festival:

Reach any place of grace on the Altus Plateau

Complete Ranni’s quest until you tell him about Radan Blade on the Siofra River

Complete Ranni’s quest until you tell Iggy about the witch hunter Jerren.

Kaelid is a difficult region, and although it is located near the very beginning of the game, it is actually recommended to go through it in the later stages, when your character is already quite “pumped”.

How to defeat Mog?

The Blood Lord Mog can be found in the Mogwyn Palace, which is located in an underground region that can only be accessed by two ways:

Use the teleporter at the west of the Consecrated Snowfield

Use the Pureblood Knight medal, which can be obtained at the end of the quest of the White Mask of Varre, who can be found at the very beginning of the game.

After defeating the Mog in his throne room, you just need to interact with the withered hand sticking out of the bloody cocoon on the throne. This hand belongs to the demigod Michela.

Good luck, chosen ones of the darkened ones!